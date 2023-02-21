People Were Sending OSU Quarterback CJ Stroud Money Just To Talk Sh*t To Him

Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud revealed that fans got crafty and spent money in order to criticize his game, since they couldn’t find him on social media.

Fans began to send Stroud money on Venmo as a means to communicate with him and give him tips on his game since he wasn’t active on social media. They would have otherwise offered their thoughts up in DMs or comments, but were willing to dish out their cash if that’s what it took to get a word in. Stroud took notice, but wasn’t miffed by the negative (but creative) commentary.

“It was insane, but at the end of the day, it comes with the territory,” he said, according to NFL’s Dov Kleiman. “I learned so much from it.”

Stroud noted that fans increasingly use social media to share their thoughts with their favorite players.

“For me and my teammates, being at Ohio State, if you have social media or any type of technology Ohio fans have it,” Stroud said. “I was getting DMs – I don’t have social media during the season – I was getting DMs on Venmo, the money app through fans telling me to play better,” he said. (RELATED: Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Honors Dwayne Haskins With His Practice Jersey)

Stroud’s decision to remain inactive online may not have stopped the haters from hating, but it did force them to seek alternative outlets to complain on.