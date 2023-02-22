94-Year-Old Virginia Man Charged With Two Counts Of Sexual Battery

An elderly Virginia man was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

Adolfo Zambrano, 94, was arrested on Feb. 16 in the evening, according to Arlington police.

Police were dispatched after reports of an assault on Feb. 10 after a witness saw an incident occur between the suspect and a child in a home on Columbia Pike in Arlington, Virginia, according to Arlington police. (RELATED: REPORT: Nick Carter Sued For Alleged Sexual Battery)

ACPD’s Special Victims Unit has arrested and charged an Arlington man with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery and is seeking possible additional victims. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact police.https://t.co/baUjdc5u1b — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) February 22, 2023

Detectives say Zambrano inappropriately touched the child. They also identified a second victim, a woman whom Zambrano touched in 1999 when she was a child. The detectives eventually obtained the necessary warrants for Zambrano’s arrest and took him into custody.

The case remains active as detectives investigate other possible victims of Zambrano, according to Arlington police.

Zambrano is being held currently at the Arlington County Detention Facility without bond, according to NBC Washington 4.

The police department encouraged anyone with information to contact Detective H. Molina at 703-228-4208 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) for any anonymous tips.