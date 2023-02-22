DA Files Murder Charges Against Suspect Accused Of Killing LA Bishop

Authorities on Wednesday filed murder charges against the suspect accused of shooting a Catholic Bishop in his own Los Angeles home, the district attorney says.

Carlos Medina, 61, was charged with first-degree murder with the special allegation of using a firearm in the commission of a murder following the Feb. 18 death of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced, according to ABC News.

The suspect was identified as the husband of the bishop’s housekeeper. https://t.co/lQ68ye46KQ — ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2023



Hailed as a “peacemaker,” Bishop O’Connell was shot in his home blocks away from St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Deputies responding to the scene reportedly found O’Connell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene, though officials say it remains unclear how long the Bishop had been dead before they arrived, according to ABC.

“This was a brutal act of violence against a person who dedicated his life to making our neighborhoods safer, healthier and always serving with love and compassion,” Gascon said at a press conference Wednesday, footage shared by ABC shows.

“This bishop made a huge difference in our community. He was loved,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Police were led to Medina, the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper, as a possible suspect by a tipster who claimed the 61-year-old had been acting strangely and was accusing O’Connell of owing him money, ABC reported. Lead investigators have not found any indication that supports Medina’s accusations, the outlet continued.

Upon his arrest, Medina reportedly admitted to shooting O’Connell and police recovered the gun they believe was used in the murder, according to NBC Los Angeles. Medina allegedly said a number of things regarding his motive, but none of those statements made sense to authorities, ABC reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Catholic Priest Burned Alive In Nigeria)

Police found no sign of forced entry at O’Connell’s home, leading investigators to believe Medina might have used a key or some other means to access the home, NBC reported. The suspect had done work around the residence in addition to his wife working as O’Connell’s housekeeper.

Medina faces a sentence of 35 years to life in prison if convicted, the district attorney said.