China Pushes For Investigation Into Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called for an investigation Feb. 20 into the Nord Stream Pipeline explosion.

During his press conference, Wenbin stated that the United States has not been vocal about the incident since it occurred.

“The Nord Stream pipelines used to be considered Europe’s energy lifeline. The explosions dealt a severe blow to the global energy market and the global eco-environment,” Wenbin said. “It also caused fear across Europe of a long, cold winter. An objective, impartial and professional investigation into the incident is clearly in order.” (RELATED: The CIA Saw Nord Stream Blasts Coming Weeks Ago)

Russia and West clash at UN over probe of Nord Stream sabotage https://t.co/YiiGWQhgkN — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) February 22, 2023

“In the wake of these revelations, the US government and media have been mysteriously quiet and the countries concerned in Europe seem rather hesitant about how they would react. These unusual signs give people even more reason to believe that the truth behind the Nord Stream blast is more complicated than they can imagine. Given the gravity of sabotaging vital transnational infrastructure and the serious consequences arising thereof, the international community has every right to demand a thorough investigation into this,” Wenbin added.

During a UN Security Council briefing Tuesday, Chinese ambassador Zhang Jun reiterated the call for an investigation into the Nord Stream Pipeline.

“It is increasingly clear that what happened to the Nord Stream pipelines was by no means an accident, but rather a deliberate act,” Zhang said, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). “From the perspective of physical conditions, it is hard to imagine that any non-state actor would be capable of carrying out such destruction alone.”

An investigation revealed that an explosion destroyed both Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on September 26, 2022. Nord Stream 1 Pipeline delivered gas from Russia to Germany. Construction of Nord stream 2, was completed in 2021, but had yet to go into service. Russia has called for an investigation into the origins of the disaster, the Associated Press reported.

“Any deliberate sabotage of transboundary infrastructure is a malicious act,” Zhang said, SCMP reported. “Failure to find out why it happened and who is behind the destruction will send a wrong signal to those with ill intentions and make them believe that they can get away with whatever they do.”