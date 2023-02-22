‘This Is Incredible’: DCNF Reporter Discusses Biden Appointee’s Ties To Alleged Chinese Intel Operation

Daily Caller News Foundation investigative reporter Philip Lenczycki discussed President Joe Biden’s appointment of a CEO with ties to an alleged Chinese Communist Party front group during a Wednesday Fox News appearance.

Biden appointed Dominic Ng, the CEO of East-West Bank for a one-year term on an advisory council in April 2022. Ng served as executive director of the China Overseas Exchange Association (COEA) from 2013-2017 and at the China Overseas Friendship Association (COFA) in 2019, according to records translated by the DCNF. (RELATED: ‘Tip Of The Iceberg’: Biden Appointee’s Ties To Alleged Chinese Intel Put Him In Legal Hot Water, Experts Say)

“This is incredible. It’s really hard to imagine how this came to be,” DCNF investigative reporter Philip Lenczycki told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “If there had been any type of due diligence looking into this gentleman’s background, I believe this would have been found.”

Both the COEA and COFA have ties to the United Front Work Department (UFWD), which experts have identified as a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence front group.

WATCH:

Lenczycki was joined by Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas, who led a group of House Republicans in demanding the FBI launch an investigation into Ng in a Feb. 15 letter, prompting Democratic Rep. Judy Chu of California and other House Democrats to claim that Gooden was “profiling” Ng.

“I do believe the FBI is aware, yes, I hope it’s not news and I hope the FBI is working despite what my Democratic colleagues are saying, I think it is just typical of Democrats in this town there in Washington, rather,” Gooden said. “This is the American Democratic Party. They say you’re racist if you call into question any appointments by this administration. We’re standing up to communist China and these Democrats’ first reaction is to come to their defense and call us all racist.”

Gooden also called for Chu to be called out and investigated, saying that Chu’s “loyalty or competence” was in question.

“I think we want to be clear that there are, most Chinese Americans are patriotic, I have no doubt about that, and yet there are forces at work here as you mentioned in the segment that the United Front Work Department is actively targeting Chinese Americans,” Lenczycki said. “They are working through front groups that they have either created or co-opted and thus we need to be careful because they have actively targeted what we are calling sub-national leaders, going after folks through donations to their campaigns and also helping just drum up support through votes.”

“This is a very enticing proposition … for too many politicians and it’s not just those who are of Asian extraction,” he said.

Chu did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

