EXCLUSIVE: ‘Imperative’ — Chip Roy Calls On GOP To Move Forward On Bill Cracking Down On Illegal Immigration

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy sent a letter Wednesday to House Republicans calling on them to support a piece of legislation that would crack down on illegal immigration in the United States.

The Daily Caller obtained the letter Roy sent to the caucus, which focuses on, H.R. 29, the Border Safety and Security Act. Roy also explains the legislation, which he introduced, and the importance of passing it. H.R. 29 would require the Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) to turn away migrants seeking asylum or else detain them until their claims have been adjudicated.

“As we consider important border security legislation, there has been a great deal of confusion about both the goal and the substance of a number of proposals that are central to our efforts to find solutions to the border crisis harming Americans, migrants, and our national security,” Roy wrote in the letter. “Specifically, there has been much debate – both internally and externally – about H.R. 29, the Border Safety and Security Act, as well as questions surrounding overall efforts to secure our southern border.”

Roy has continued to call on his colleagues to act on the border crisis, saying in January that “Republicans have got to get with the program and understand what it means to actually do something about it instead of speaking about it.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Demand Immediate Change’ — Rep. Chip Roy To Release Policy Pledge Putting America First)

“Current law a) requires the Secretary to maintain operational control of the border,” Roy continued in the letter. “Operational control is defined as preventing ‘unlawful entries into the United States, including entries by terrorists, other unlawful aliens, instruments of terrorism, narcotics, and other contraband,’ b) requires aliens seeking entry into the U.S. to present valid entry documents, and c) permits asylum or parole.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Chip Roy, Sen. Ted Cruz Introduce Legislation To Bar Illegal Immigrants From Voting In DC)

“Aliens seeking asylum are required to be detained while the claim is being adjudicated and parole is allowed only on a ‘case-by-case’ basis. These are our laws. Whether one agrees with them as a matter of policy or not, these are the laws on the books, and it is imperative that we use all of the tools at our disposal to require DHS to enforce them. That is what H.R. 29 will do,” Roy added.