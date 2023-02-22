Grand Jury Forewoman In Trump Case Goes On Bizarre Media Tour, Panicking Left

The forewoman of the Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump has appeared repeatedly on television, laughing about the investigation and apparently hinting at what the jury has decided before any indictments have been handed down, a move progressives fear could derail any possible criminal case against Trump.

Emily Kohrs revealed her identity on Tuesday and has done interviews with The Associated Press, The New York Times, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, MSNBC and CNN about her experience on the jury, which met between May and January to discuss Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election.

Kohrs — the only juror to come forward — told the Journal-Constitution that she felt “amazement at the media attention she had received over the last several hours.”

Kohrs laughed when CNN asked her how many people the jury recommended for indictment.

“I’m hesitant to speak to something that the judge made a decision not to share … The sections [of the grand jury report] that were removed were consciously chosen to be removed, and I don’t want to say ‘I have better judgment than the judge,'” Kohrs said while smiling and rolling her eyes.

“I think if you look at the page numbers of the report, there’s about six pages in the middle that got cut out. Allow for spacing, it’s not a short list,” she said, giggling.

She told MSNBC she had hoped to personally subpoena Trump because it would be an “awesome moment.”

“I wanted to hear from the former president, but honestly, I kind of wanted to subpoena the former president… And I thought it would be really cool to get 60 seconds with president trump, of me looking at him and being like, ‘Do you solemnly swear?’ … I kind of just thought that would be an awesome moment,” she said.

On CNN, she said that because she has spent so much time on the case, she would “be sad if nothing happens” to Trump.

“I will be sad if nothing happens. That’s about my only request there, is for something to happen … I will be frustrated if nothing happens. This was too much information, too much of my time, too much of everyone’s time,” Kohrs said.

Georgia grand jury foreperson: “I will be sad” if the DA decides against bringing charges against Trump … I will be frustrated if nothing happens.” pic.twitter.com/9RfusUCjUX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2023

The Journal-Constitution described her as “high energy” and said she “rolled her eyes and then burst out laughing” when she was told Trump had called for “total exoneration.”

Her media blitz has prompted left-leaning media pundits to express concern that Kohrs’ appearances and disclosures to the public may have jeopardized the case against Trump. (RELATED: ‘Nightmare’: Grand Jury Forewoman’s Media Blitz Draws Bipartisan Criticism)

“There’s no reason for her to be out talking,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper said, noting that she appeared eager to “hint” at details and that “she’s clearly enjoying herself” while appearing on television.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig called the situation “a prosecutor’s nightmare.”

Okay it was fun for a second but that special purpose grand jury foreperson should stop talking. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) February 22, 2023

“Does anyone one recall the foreman of a grand jury, particularly in a consequential case, doing a media tour BEFORE any indictments are made?!? Like, who IS this woman??” tweeted David Axelrod, the chief strategist for Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.

Kohrs volunteered to be part of the jury due to her “longtime interest in politics,” has never voted and has previously worked in retail and customer service, the Journal-Constitution reported. Her Facebook page indicates that she is from Alpharetta, Georgia, and works as a “custom framing specialist” at JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores.

Her Pinterest account features posts about Tarot cards, witchcraft, spells and poisonous herbs.