'Nightmare': Grand Jury Forewoman's Media Blitz Draws Bipartisan Criticism

Emily Kohrs Screenshot/Twitter/MSNBC via debostic

Nicole Silverio
A grand jury forewoman detailing their deliberations in her media blitz has raked in bipartisan criticism.

Emily Kohrs, 30, appeared on several media outlets to discuss the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury’s deliberations on former President Donald Trump and his allies allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. She indicated in several interviews that the former president commonly came up in conversations and how she personally wanted to subpoena Trump.

Public figures on both sides of the political spectrum immediately criticized Kohrs for discussing federal legal matters publicly.

“Very sketchy. Emily Kohrs, the foreperson on the Trump grand jury in Georgia, is making the rounds at all major media outlets to tease what the grand jury decided. This is before any indictments have been handed down,” Washington Free Beacon and former Daily Caller investigative reporter Chuck Ross tweeted.

“There’s something a bit disturbing about #EmilyKohrs acting giddy like the hot guy at the party just hit on her,” said writer and podcaster Andy Ostroy, a Democrat, said.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was visibly appalled by Kohrs’ media appearances, and questioned whether it is “responsible” to allow her to gleefully discuss the case on Tuesday’s “Anderson Cooper 360.” (RELATED: ‘It Just Smells Bad’: CNN Analyst Says That Talkative Grand Juror Could ‘Taint The Prosecution’ Of Trump, Allies)

“I do not understand, she’s clearly enjoying herself, is this responsible? She was the foreperson of this grand jury,” he asked.

“I guarantee you that prosecutors are wincing watching her go on this,” CNN legal analyst Elie Honig told Cooper.

“I was wincing just watching her eagerness to, like, hint at stuff,” Cooper responded.

“It’s a prosecutor’s nightmare,” Honig commented.

“The View” co-hosts said Kohrs’ public discussions undermine the “credibility” and compromise “the integrity” of the investigation during Wednesday’s panel.

Kohrs happily told CNN Tuesday that there is “not a short list” of people who will be brought forth with charges based on the jury’s investigations. She also told print outlets that the public will not be surprised by their verdict once it is publicly disclosed.