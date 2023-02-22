‘Erection’: Joy Behar Quickly Corrects Herself While Getting Worked Up Over Tucker Carlson And Kevin McCarthy

“The View” co-host Joy Behar slipped up Wednesday while criticizing Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy gave Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with Carlson confirming on-air his producers were combing through the footage.

“Less than a week after Tucker Carlson is caught in emails and texts fully admitting he doesn’t believe the election fraud lies he’s putting on the air, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hands him more than 40k hours of capitol security footage of the January 6th erection,” Behar said.

“Insurrection,” Behar corrected.

“You get what I’m saying? They go on the air and they tell people all these lies that they don’t believe themself, and now he’s handed all this footage from January 6th to propagandize advice on Fox,” Behar added.

“How dangerous is it to let Tucker Carlson reset the narrative?” Behar asked.

“As a Republican, we always say we ‘back the blue.’ Well you just exposed the entire Capitol and undermined the Capitol police and their safety precautions for something like January 6th it it would happen again. Secondarily, it allows Tucker Carlson to invent his own narrative about what happened. You can come up with all sorts of different things to feed your narrative and his audience continues to get lies about what happened that day,” co-host Alyssah Farah Griffin said. “It’s so dangerous.”

WATCH:

Behar then asked why The New York Times wasn’t given access to the footage instead of Fox. (RELATED: CNN Host Claims McCarthy Is Bribing Tucker Carlson With Jan. 6 Footage)

Co-host Sunny Hostin opined that McCarthy had to give the footage to Tucker Carlson as a “concession” to win his Speakership.

The panel then spent several minutes criticizing Carlson and alleging the threat of giving the footage over to him.

Carlson is expected to air pieces of the footage on his show over the coming weeks, Axios reported.

“If there was ever a question that’s in the public’s interest to know, it’s what actually happened on January 6. By definition, this video will reveal it. It’s impossible for me to understand why any honest person would be bothered by that.”

Carlson released a documentary series in 2021 about the riot that alleged the attack was a false flag to frame Trump supporters.