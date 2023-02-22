Liberal, Conservative Judges To Square Off In Pivotal Battleground State Court Election

One conservative and one liberal judge moved forward during Tuesday night’s primary for a closely-watched Wisconsin Supreme Court race, which will have a significant influence on how it handles issues like the state’s abortion ban and legislative maps.

Liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz took 46.3% of the vote, with conservative Judge Daniel Kelly, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice appointed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2016, coming in second at 24.3%, according to Ballotpedia. With the retirement of incumbent conservative Judge Patience Roggensack, the court’s current 4-3 conservative majority could flip if Protasiewicz wins the general election.

Judge Jennifer Dorow, the other conservative candidate, garnered 21.9% of the vote, and Everett Mitchell, the other liberal candidate, gained 7.5%. The general election between Protasiewicz and Kelly will take place on April 4, 2023. (RELATED: Parents Sue Wisconsin School Over ‘Gender Support Plan’ That Hides Students’ Transitions)

Last April, the conservative majority court ruled 4-3 to approve redistricting maps drawn by Republican state lawmakers, which Protasiewicz has called “rigged,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal.

During his election party last night, Judge Kelly said Protasiewicz’s “promise to set aside our law and our Constitution whenever they conflict with her personal values cannot be allowed to stand,” according to The Washington Post.

“Never before has a judicial candidate openly campaigned on the specific intent to set herself above the law, to put her thumb on the scales of justice to ensure the results satisfy her personal interests rather than the commands of the law,” Kelly said. “If we do not resist this assault on our Constitution and our liberties, we will lose the rule of law and find ourselves saddled with the rule of Janet.”

I’m honored we will continue on from this primary. This is just the beginning & our work is far from over. I’m counting on all of you to continue the momentum all the way thru April 4– there’s too much at stake in this election for us to take anything for granted. pic.twitter.com/4bhq7D0eXU — Judge Janet Protasiewicz (@janetforjustice) February 22, 2023



Protasiewicz’s campaign manager has said the judge will “vigorously defend our constitutional freedoms and women’s right to make her own decision when it comes to abortion,” according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

SBA Pro-Life America, whose Women Speak Out PAC is backing Judge Kelly and spent six figures on his campaign during the primary, congratulated him on advancing in a statement Tuesday night, saying it is “a clear sign Wisconsinites care about saving lives and preserving the rule of law.”

“Justice Kelly is the alternative to extreme pro-abortion judges who want to impose their personal political agenda from the bench, and who can prevent the state’s highest court from being turned into a mere tool of the radical abortion lobby,” said SBA Pro-Life America’s Director of State Public Affairs Kelsey Pritchard. “Justice Kelly’s track record serving on the state’s high court reflects his commitment to respect for the law and the will of the people of Wisconsin. We encourage voters to continue supporting him in the general election this April and look forward to a victory over pro-abortion extremism.”

Ahead of the primary, $4.61 million was spent on advertising for liberal candidates and $4.60 million for conservative candidates, according to AdImpact. Supporters of Kelly and Protasiewicz were the highest spenders, with $2.8 million and $2.3 million ad dollars given, respectively.

Kelly and Protasiewicz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.