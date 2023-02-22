Hit-And-Run Incident In California Reportedly Kills 100-Year-Old Victim, Suspect Still At Large

A centenarian died Feb. 19 after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in California, with police still searching for a suspect.

A retired Taiwanese government official identified as Tzu-Ta Ko was killed in the street near Oakland’s Chinatown community, KTVU reported. Witnesses told police a tan or white Mini Cooper struck Ko at an intersection before fleeing the scene, the outlet continued.

UPDATE: Driver of this Mini Cooper took off after hitting and killing 100-year-old Tzu-Ta Ko near 19th & Harrison, per @oaklandpoliceca. Victim’s heartbroken daughter speaks out, 5,6,7:40 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/a2SRzclU3J — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) February 21, 2023



Ko’s daughter, Shirley, told the outlet her father enjoyed walking nearly every day. “We’re really, really close, so this is really a shock for me,” she said.

“Very sad, you know, someone who can live to 100,” Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan told KTVU. “Being a senior, it’s quite sad. Unfortunately, we have seen many pedestrian fatalities involving our seniors.”

“At least you should have the courtesy to stop, call the police, call for help. This type of behavior is not acceptable,” Chan continued.

Local resident Shannon Taylor told NBC Bay Area that speeding cars are a constant concern for her when she walks her dog in the area. (RELATED: Pedestrian Struck By Three Cars In Lethal Hit-And-Run)

“Especially late at night, there’s people almost getting hit, especially dog walkers,” Taylor said. “It’s scary. I’ve never seen an accident since living out here, but I’ve definitely seen people really blow through these lights.”

The Oakland Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact the traffic investigation unit. Investigators are offering a reward of $10,000 for anyone who can assist them in finding the driver of the car reportedly responsible.