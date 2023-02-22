19-Year-Old Kills TV News Reporter, Two Others In Series Of Shootings: Sheriff’s Office

A 19-year-old suspect killed a local TV news reporter and two others in a series of fatal shootings Wednesday in Florida, according to police.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses in connection with the shooting deaths of a Spectrum News 13 reporter, a 9-year-old child and a woman in her 20s, Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference Wednesday night.

Authorities initially responded to a shooting at around 11 a.m., where they found a woman in her 20s who had succumbed to a bullet wound, Mina told reporters.

Officials were then notified of two more shootings at around 4 p.m., one at the morning’s location and another “nearby,” the sheriff said. Police found a reporter and a photographer with Spectrum News 13 who had both been shot when they arrived at the location of the 11 a.m. shooting, according to Mina.

Mina said the two individuals with the news outlet had been on location covering the morning shooting. The suspect shot them at or around their vehicle near the location of the initial shooting, and the reporter died from his injuries after being transported to the nearest hospital, Mina continued.

“That vehicle was almost exactly in the same spot as the vehicle was from the homicide this morning. So it’s unclear why exactly they were targeted. And you know certainly, we’re going to look into that, and we will definitely let you know,” Mina told the press.

Sheriff John Mina update on shooting https://t.co/G0XaiTzdnt — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

Mina said a 9-year-old girl and her mother were also shot inside of a home by the same suspect. The 9-year-old child died at the hospital, he added.

Moses has been charged with the first murder that took place in the morning, and will likely be charged with the other shootings as well, Mina said. The suspect allegedly has an extensive criminal history consisting of aggravated battery and assault, and burglary and grand theft charges. (RELATED: Amid Violent Crime Wave, 24-Year-Old Reporter Shot Dead In Kansas City)

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee. pic.twitter.com/DXXkxzRHl5 — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

The sheriff said it is unknown whether Moses knew that the Spectrum News 13 staff members were part of the media, and his motives behind the shootings remain unclear. The suspect was allegedly acquainted with the late 20-year-old woman, but it remains to be seen why he entered the home of the mother and child.

“No one in our community, not a mother, not a 9-year-old, and certainly not news professionals, should become the victim of gun violence in our community,” Mina said during the press conference.

Radio Television Digital News Association CEO Dan Shelley expressed his condolences for the death of the reporter and the injury of the photographer in a Tweet late Wednesday.

“It is with deep sadness that [Radio Television Digital News Association] learns of the death of a [Spectrum News 13] journalist in Orlando. He was 1 of 2 of the station’s journalists shot covering a previous crime in a residential area. Sending thoughts of peace and comfort to their families, friends & the other victims,” Shelley wrote.