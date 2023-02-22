Here’s The One Strategy That Guarantees Trump Is Going To Win In 2024

There’s one strategy that Donald Trump can employ to guarantee him the 2024 Republican nomination. Politicos are already casting the 2024 presidential race as essentially a battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the former president, although only one has announced candidacy. But in the likely event that DeSantis does announce, Trump’s task during the election cycle will be in proving why he is not simply the older, more tired version of DeSantis. Using one particular tactic, Trump might not have to prove this at all, and still sail to the nomination.