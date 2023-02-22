Tampa Bay Rays Are Wearing The Most Swagged Out Throwback Uniforms This Season, And It’s Absolutely Glorious

Oh man, I’ve gotta get me one of these bad boys.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced Feb. 16 what they plan on doing to celebrate their 25th anniversary season, which will include the team wearing a 25th anniversary jersey patch on the Rays‘ hat and jersey sleeves throughout the season. Here’s the best part: they’ll be wearing the most swagged out throwback uniforms from the days when they were known as the Devil Rays on opening day and at every Friday home game, according to a news release from the team.

The Rays will also launch their own Hall of Fame, where they will honor former players, managers, coaches, executives and broadcasters who made an impact with the franchise. The first members of the Rays’ Hall of Fame will be former players Wade Boggs and Carl Crawford, as well as former senior advisor Don Zimmer.

Now onto the uniforms … just check out these beauties:

Devil Rays drip pic.twitter.com/bTfJl5svIx — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 29, 2021

Oh snap! We’re pretty fly pic.twitter.com/5VlTpDPaH5 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 29, 2021

These Tampa Bay Devil Rays uniforms have to be one of the best in baseball pic.twitter.com/sFZDNeYPa2 — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) August 21, 2021

I remember these from when I was a kid, so swagged out. I’ve totally gotta get me one of them. (RELATED: Deion Sanders Accomplishes Earth-Shattering Ticket Sale Increase For Colorado Buffaloes Football)

And by the way, check out how the 305’s very own Miami Marlins are bringing back their classics as well:

Bring on the nostalgia. We’re celebrating 30 this year. 🙌

Join us every Friday this season: https://t.co/5rOTQv6054 pic.twitter.com/SGTAOqyGav — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 11, 2023

The Marlins are bringing these babies back for select Friday night home games 😍 📸: @sosafins pic.twitter.com/2ijt857eOp — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) February 11, 2023

Looks like I’ll be doing some shopping very soon.