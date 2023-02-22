Top Hunter Biden Associate Set To Turn Over Docs To House Oversight, Republicans Say

The House Oversight Committee will “soon” receive documents from top Hunter Biden associate Eric Schwerin, a committee spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Schwerin is a close friend and business associate of Hunter Biden, the New York Post reported. The committee, led by Chairman James Comer, requested Schwerin provide any records, documents or communications that could aid its investigation into “certain international and domestic business transactions and practices,” including alleged influence peddling that “generate[d] millions of dollars for the Biden family,” according to a Feb. 8 letter. (RELATED: House Republicans Officially Request Records From Hunter Biden In Foreign Business Dealings Investigation)

“We have received correspondence from the attorneys representing Hunter Biden and James Biden. Oversight Committee staff will be in communication with them about Chairman Comer’s request. We are also in contact with Eric Schwerin’s attorney and expect him to start producing documents to the Oversight Committee soon,” according to a House Oversight Committee spokesperson.

The White House has vehemently denied that President Joe Biden had any knowledge of his son’s business dealings. Yet multiple reports based on emails recovered from Hunter Biden’s laptop appear to show the elder Biden had contact with his son’s business associates, the NYP reported.

Wednesday was the deadline for Schwerin, Hunter and James Biden to provide pertinent documents to the committee, according to the NYP. An attorney for Hunter Biden has since refused the request, but it is unclear as to James’ status.

A refusal to hand over documents to the committee signals a potential subpoena and legal battle, the NYP reported.

“What is the Biden family business? They don’t have any assets,” said Comer. “They don’t manufacture anything. They don’t sell anything. Yet they receive millions from around the globe.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

