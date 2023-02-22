Trump To Donate Water, Cleaning Supplies During Trip To East Palestine

Former President Donald Trump is going to donate pallets of water and cleaning supplies to East Palestine on Wednesday during his in-person trip to the Ohio city facing toxic chemical concerns.

Trump will be joined by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Republican Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson, Ohio state Rep. Monica Robb-Blasdel, and Ohio state Sen. Michael Rulli, as well as other statewide and local officials, county commissioners, and public safety officials, Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung told the Daily Caller.

Trump had previously announced the trip, but did not reveal his exact plans.

A Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed near East Palestine on Feb. 3, prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders for the city with approximately 5,000 people. Officials have said it’s safe for residents to return to the town and that the air and water are safe, but residents have expressed skepticism and have called on the federal government to do more. (RELATED: Trump To Visit Ohio Town After Toxic Train Derailment)

The mayor of East Palestine criticized President Joe Biden for not making a trip to the city on Monday.

“He can send every agency he wants to, but I found out this morning that he was in Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there and not to us … on Presidents’ Day in our country, so I’m furious,” Conaway said.

Trump also directly called out Biden for not announcing plans to visit the city.

“Biden and FEMA said they would not be sending federal aid to East Palestine. As soon as I announced that I’m going, he announced a team will go. Hopefully he will also be there. This is good news because we got them to ‘move.’ The people of East Palestine need help. I’ll see you on Wednesday!” Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social.