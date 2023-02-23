University Of Michigan Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Comes To Officer’s Aid, Helps Clear Tree Out Of Road

A superstar college football coach helped an Ann Arbor police officer clear a downed tree from a roadway Wednesday.

The University of Michigan Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh pulled up next to the officer as he was attempting to clear the road, according to a tweet by the Ann Arbor Police Department. The tree went down after an ice storm hit the area.

On 2/22/23 at approximately 8pm in the middle of the ice storm Ofc Howard Cooper was at Devonshire and Londonderry to remove a large tree that was blocking the road when a van pulled up. The driver then parked and got out of the vehicle. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/FxG3s9t0P7 — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) February 23, 2023

“To the surprise of Ofc Cooper, the good Samaritan was @CoachJim4UM who wanted to help clear the road. Ofc Cooper then gave Coach a pair of work gloves and the two of them went to work,” one tweet reads.

Bodycam footage on Twitter from Cooper shows him and Harbaugh moving the tree together. (RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Works Out In A Hallway While On Vacation In Hilarious Viral Video)

“You’re a good man,” Cooper told Harbaugh after clearing the road. “Feel free to spread the word on that,” Harbaugh responded.

“We thank Coach Harbaugh for being a valued member of the Ann Arbor community and helping out Ofc Cooper,” another tweet by the police department reads.

Harbaugh has been approached by multiple NFL teams with open coaching positions since the beginning of the year. The University of Michigan President Santa Ono announced Jan. 16 that Harbaugh would stay with the Wolverines.