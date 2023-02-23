‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Announces Tragic Life News

“Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider announced his wife, Alicia Allain, died Tuesday at the age of 53.

Alicia’s cause of death was not publicly shared. Schneider said in January 2020 she had been battling cancer, according to Fox News.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” Schneider wrote in an Instagram announcement. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions. If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below.”

Schneider closed off the post with bittersweet advice for his fans. “Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did,” he wrote.

Schneider’s sorrow was palpable in a follow-up post.

“This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word,” he wrote.

“I’ve heard it said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now,” he continued. “Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together.”

“I miss her more than any words could possibly describe.”

He expressed the deep pain he clearly feels as a result of this profound loss, continuing his message to his fans.

“Should you see me out there somewhere on the stage or in line at a coffee shop please don’t ask me how I am. The answer is ‘broken’ and it’s currently too difficult for me fathom and certainly to [sic] painful to verbalize.”

“Bare with me down this rutted and treacherous road I never dreamed I’d have to travel. Be patient with my unimaginable process,” he added.

He asked fans to pray for him and thanked the Lord “for sharing the gift of Alicia with me.” (RELATED: Famous Actor From ‘Law And Order: SVU’ Dead At Age 78)

My center. My everything. My Smile. pic.twitter.com/79dhaUHhR0 — John Schneider (@John_Schneider) February 21, 2023

Alicia passed away in her home and was surrounded by her family at the time of her death, according to an online obituary from the Wilbert Funeral Home.

The obituary described Alicia as a “mama bear that protected all her cubs” and “a fighter until the end.”

“In lieu of flowers, please say prayers for her surviving family, tell someone you love that you love them in her honor, hug them and hold them tight,” the obituary reads.