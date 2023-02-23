Gen Z Florida Congressman Claims Looking At Mugshot Is ‘Incredibly Triggering’

Democratic Florida Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, claimed that it was “incredibly triggering” and “racist” that he was spammed with a mugshot of Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in recent Orlando, Florida, shootings.

“I’m being berating and spammed with pictures of the murderer that took lives in my district yesterday because he’s Black. Not only is it incredibly triggering to see a mugshot regarding a mass shooting a million times but it’s also incredibly racist,” Frost tweeted.

He used the hashtag #NoNotoriety, which is a campaign with a goal to focus on victims instead of shooters, according to its website.

No humanity. It’s so sick. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) February 23, 2023

He also made several more tweets related to the shooting including one related to a child who was killed.

If your child dies in this country, the most likely reason would be because they were SHOT TO DEATH. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) February 23, 2023

Frost told WESH the shooting was part of a “vicious cycle of gun violence in this country.”

Moses was accused of shooting and killing a woman, girl, and a TV reporter on Feb. 22. He allegedly shot Nathacha Augustin in the morning then returned in the afternoon and allegedly killed nine-year-old T’yonna Major and Spectrum News 13 TV journalist Dylan Lyons, who was covering the earlier shooting, according to Spectrum News 13. Videographer, Jesse Walden, was also shot and remains in the hospital in critical condition according to CBS News.

Moses is also accused of injuring Major’s mother, according to ABC 30.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of Moses being arrested. The footage shows an officer driving up to Moses and arresting him with the help of another officer.

This is the moment OCSO deputies apprehended Keith Moses, who shot five people on Feb. 22, killing three: 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and @MyNews13 reporter Dylan Lyons. pic.twitter.com/KS7hx1Q2V2 — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

Moses was taken into custody on Feb. 22 and appeared in court on Feb. 23, according to ABC 30.