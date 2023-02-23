Gisele Bündchen Looks ‘Almost Unrecognizable’ In Latest Vogue Cover

Gisele Bündchen featured a bold, virtually unrecognizable new look in her cover photo for the March 2023 issue of Vogue Italy.

The supermodel donned a stunning red Valentino dress that perfectly matched her unexpectedly bright red hair. The incredible transformation made even her most dedicated fans do a double-take. Bündchen’s stylists accentuated her look with pencil-thin red eyebrows and painted on some red lips for the fiery photoshoot.

Gisele Bündchen is unrecognizable on first Vogue cover since Tom Brady divorce https://t.co/QatEwrqDLl pic.twitter.com/hbylVsFyMo — Page Six (@PageSix) February 22, 2023

Bündchen’s first major modeling feature since her high-profile divorce from Tom Brady proves she’s still got it: The 42-year-old’s edgy fashion cover exuded confidence.

The March 2023 issue of Vogue is “dedicated to art, its protagonists, enthusiasts and collectors.” Vogue Italia said.

“Our cover story is a chromatic journey through the thousand transformations of a woman who, usually portrayed naturally, is almost unrecognizable here.”

Bündchen dominated in the role.

The supermodel shared snippets of the shoot to her Instagram story and gushed with excitement over the creative elements of the campaign. “It was fun playing different characters!” she wrote. (RELATED: Tom Brady’s Post-Divorce Valentine’s Day Seems To Sting)

Behind the scenes Gisele Bundchen for Vogue Italia March 2023 pic.twitter.com/aHLlyabZEu — Gisele Bündchen Daily ⭐️ (@giseledaily) February 23, 2023

The “daring” theme came to life within the pages of the magazine as Bündchen posed in a Givenchy lace bra and panty set with a satin trench coat draped over her shoulders.

She wore a lambskin jacket and body-hugging dress in another photo.

Behind-the-scenes video footage of Bündchen’s transformation circulated on Twitter, showing the entourage of stylists who helped glam the supermodel to absolute perfection.