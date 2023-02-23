GUNTER: From Afghanistan To Ohio: The Biden Administration’s America Last Legacy

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Russian/Ukrainian conflict in Europe, we have another stunning display of the America Last foreign policy that the Biden administration has sadly “fought hard” to employ over the past three years.

We have a foreign policy steeped in aiding and abetting corruption abroad, all while parading foreign leaders throughout the halls of Congress in a sanctimonious fashion to promote a proxy war between the United States and Russia.

The Biden America Last foreign policy has not only bled America of our economic and military strength, but also cost our allies dearly, by creating a more dangerous world. According to many, with President Biden cognitively gone, his political counterparts around the world have created havoc and suffering throughout.

As a member of the Trump Administration, we understood quite clearly, President Trump’s crystal clear, unequivocable, and unwavering commitment to the America First Foreign Policy. Not only did America benefit tremendously with record low unemployment for all demographic groups, little or no inflation, growing domestic jobs, energy independence, and crime at all-time lows, but also President Trump’s America First Foreign Policy, prevented America from engaging in endless wars.

These America First policies, both domestic and foreign, were the genesis of a “Trump Renaissance Period”, leaving the world nearly conflict free, and creating an America unequivocally safer, domestically stronger, and more prosperous.

As an Ambassador to Iceland during the Trump Administration, my team and I worked around the clock to advance relations between Iceland and the United States and continue promoting America First policies. I was proud to represent the greatest country in the world in a foreign country because I knew that a strong America meant a safer and freer world.

Stability in the hotly contested High North was a high priority for President Trump. We all understood the importance of the great power struggle in the Arctic, and by demonstrating American commitment to the High North, America First Foreign Policy would lead to greater stability, greater peace, and a more prosperous America and Iceland.

The foreign policy failures of the Biden Administration in relation to the Russian/Ukrainian conflict is something I take personally. My grandparents were born in Odessa, Ukraine and fled to the United States because they knew they would find refuge and experience the liberties and freedoms that only America could offer. For them, America represented a second chance and a nation where they could truly be free. Never in their lifetime would they have imagined that a sitting U.S. President would put them last. My family who stayed in Europe perished in the Holocaust, those who left, flourished in the beauty and liberty of America’s greatness.

From Afghanistan to Ohio, the current Administration has left a striking legacy of putting the lives of American citizens last in every arena. That legacy was placed on full display as the President of the United States chose to travel to Ukraine instead of traveling to the warlike zone of East Palestine, Ohio, in the aftermath of a toxic chemical train derailment that is impacting the health and safety of our own citizens, and generations to come.

President Biden traveled to foreign soil amid a catastrophic disaster in Ohio. Supporters would argue that this was a brilliant display of diplomacy. Rather, it was a shameful display of America Last foreign policy that put the citizens of Ukraine before the citizens of the United States of America.

In yet another display of recklessness, the Biden administration originally claimed that the train derailment in Ohio did not meet the legal requirements for a FEMA disaster declaration, leaving the residents of East Palestine without a shred of hope that the current Administration would provide relief or even answers.

As a doctor and someone who has years of experience in the medical field, the toxic chemicals plaguing the air, soil, and water in East Palestine will potentially have lasting health implications for the residents of that city, and generations to come.

As Americans, we always unite around our own, and provide support for those in need with the promise of a better tomorrow. That is America First, and that is the “Trump Renaissance Period”, and with President Trump, we never lost sight of that promise.

Jeffrey Ross Gunter served as ambassador to Iceland under the Trump administration from 2019-2021.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.