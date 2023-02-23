‘That’s Who You Voted For’: Joy Behar Says East Palestine Deserved Train Derailment For Supporting Trump

“The View” co-host Joy Behar suggested East Palestine residents got what they deserved with the Norfolk Southern trail derailment because they supported President Donald Trump.

A train carrying toxic chemicals derailed Feb. 3 near East Palestine, Ohio, prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders throughout the town. Officials have said it is safe for residents to return to the town and that the air and water are safe as well, although residents have expressed skepticism and asked the federal government to do more in the aftermath of the crisis.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she appreciated that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg did not visit the site of the derailment until Feb. 23, arguing it only would have been for a “photo-op” while investigations into the incident were still underway. The rest of the panel discussed the lack of clean water and possible after-effects of the spill.

The panel then began talking about regulations before discussing Trump’s visit to the town Wednesday. Co-host Sara Haines defended Trump bringing “Trump” water, saying all supplies are needed. (RELATED: Scarborough Rips Trump’s Visit To Ohio, Says Biden Is ‘Risking His Life’ In Ukraine)

“One thing I just want to say is I do think this was an unforced error by President Biden. It was 20 days before we had Secretary Buttigieg go down, 10 days before he put out a statement acknowledging it,” co-host Alyssa Farah-Griffin said. “This is Trump country. He won by 40 points. He is a president for all Americans, I believe that, but he needs to show that he is. It was time for him to be there.”

“I don’t know why they would ever vote for [Trump], for somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA’s chemical safety office. That’s who you voted for, in that district,” Behar said, looking directly into the camera. “Donald Trump, who reduces all safety, he did!”

“I think this is Donald Trump’s fault,” Hostin said.

“It’s his fault, and then he shows up,” Behar said.