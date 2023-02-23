MSNBC Contributor Raises Serious Questions About Grand Juror’s Motivations In Trump Election Case

A MSNBC contributor questioned whether the media tour of a member of a Georgia grand jury could be a way to sabotage a potential case against former President Donald Trump in a Thursday social media post.

“Was the sudden media tour by Georgia foreperson inspired by (a) innocent exuberance or (b) someone’s deliberate effort to damage a potential case against the ex-President?” Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian who frequently appears on MSNBC, asked in a post on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘She Could Destroy This Case’: ‘The View’ Panics Over Trump Grand Jury Foreperson’s Media Blitz)

Emily Kohrs, the forewoman of a special grand jury that investigated the former president and his allies for their efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election’s result, gave multiple interviews on cable networks, including CNN and MSNBC, saying she anticipated indictments to result from the probe and expressing excitement at the possibility of confronting former President Trump.

Was the sudden media tour by Georgia foreperson inspired by (a) innocent exuberance or (b) someone’s deliberate effort to damage a potential case against the ex-President? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 23, 2023

Kohrs also said that Trump’s name was mentioned often during the special grand jury proceedings and told CNN host Kate Bolduan that “there are no major plot twists waiting for you,” according to Fox News.

Kohrs’ media tour drew criticism across the political spectrum, where some legal analysts noted her comments could make a successful prosecution of Trump difficult.

“The problem is that in making the statement, she’s undermined the integrity and the independence of the grand jury,” former federal prosecutor Elliott Williams said during an appearance on CNN.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.