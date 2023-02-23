One Song Gets Morgan Wallen To No. 1 On All Billboard Country Music Charts

Morgan Wallen is blowing up the charts again with an iconic new track called “Last Night,” released in early February.

Only part of Wallen’s upcoming album “One Thing At A Time” has been released thus far, but one track has topped all streaming, airplay, and sales-based lists for a second week, according to Billboard.

“Last Night” has received more than 28 million streams, earned 1.3 million in radio airplay audience, and sold 10,000 copies, the outlet noted. It also leads on the Country Digital Song Sales chart for the third week in a row, as well as Country Streaming Songs for the second week.

I’m not surprised that “Last Night” is topping all of Billboard’s country charts. It’s by far the best song released in 2023 from his next album. It’s a smooth, melodic, tune that will make you sing along, dance, and reminisce on those difficult times with the ones we love.

Also, anyone who’s dated the lead singer of a band knows exactly what Wallen is singing about, and it’s kind of crazy to hear it from the musician’s perspective. I guarantee this song will become a road trip anthem until long into the future. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Shares Devastating Injury That Changed His Life)

At the same time, Wallen’s heartful “Thought You Should Know” is his eighth No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, Billboard noted. Even though both tracks come from his latest album, his last, “Dangerous: The Double Album” continues to extend its record with its 95th week on the Top Country Albums chart.

Check out “Last Night” here or in the video below. If you don’t keep listening to it on repeat, you might not have taste.