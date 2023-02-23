DAVID BOSSIE: Americans Will Never Forget ‘The Buttigieg Botch’

In early 2015 when Donald Trump was gearing up to run for president, there was a growing feeling in America that the administration in power was prioritizing seemingly everything but the tens of millions of Americans who work hard and play by the rules.

The tone deaf duo of Barack Obama and Joe Biden were instead focused on their disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal, the unfair Trans-Pacific Partnership trade compact and amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants. (RELATED: JOSH HAMMER: Democrats Have Nothing But Bad Options In 2024)

The position of the Obama-Biden White House when it came to lost manufacturing jobs was “some of those jobs of the past are just not going to come back.” They regarded folks living in the Rust Belt as a “basket of deplorables” — and it showed.

Then-candidate Trump had his finger on the pulse of the country and ran a campaign centered on lifting up “the forgotten men and women” that resonated deeply with everyday Americans. Now eight years later, President Joe Biden and the out of touch elitists in his cabinet are once again showing their true colors and it’s a really bad look.

It’s been nearly three weeks since the horrible train derailment, fire and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, that took place just minutes from the Pennsylvania border yet President Biden is nowhere to be found.

Instead of being on the ground in East Palestine trying to provide some comfort to the residents — where any leader worth their salt should be — Biden was off traveling in Ukraine and Europe announcing an additional $500 million in aid for America’s new forever war. This latest round of funding is on top of the staggering $113 billion that’s already been sent to help fight the Russians.

Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the other hand has refused to visit the crash site until now simply because he’s concerned what the photographs taken there will do to his future political aspirations. For pathetic “Mayor Pete,” it was much easier to point fingers and run for cover. But make no mistake, the Transportation secretary’s unacceptable delay to step up and do his job will be remembered as “The Buttigieg Botch.”

The disgraceful episode makes clear that the Biden-Harris Administration views East Palestine as flyover country and it would rather prioritize sending unlimited taxpayer dollars to Ukraine for “as long as it takes” than to hurting families in Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Former President Trump recognized Team Biden’s leadership failure and that’s why he visited East Palestine this week to show his support and raise awareness of the unfolding disaster.

If President Biden is truly president of all the people as he insists, he’s sure got a funny way of showing it.

Biden’s addiction to putting “America Last” doesn’t end with the catastrophe in Ohio by a long shot. From the first day of his administration, this president recklessly opened our southern border to illegal immigrants and continues to lavish them with all the taxpayer-funded government handouts at his disposal.

And to make matters far worse, Biden’s open border policies have caused a deadly fentanyl crisis in our neighborhoods and created a magnet effect for scores of bad actors on the terrorist watch list. The shameful situation at the U.S.-Mexico border is proof positive that Biden is more interested in helping illegal aliens than U.S. citizens struggling to makes ends meet in the midst of his inflation crisis.

President Biden is attempting to fundamentally transform the United States from the country we know and love into something far different, so it’s no surprise that his platform is dominated by measures designed to put America last.

Look no further than his war on American energy, which has caused gas prices to increase from $2.39 on the last day of the Trump administration to an average of $3.39 today. Biden’s bold solutions for exploding gas prices? Raid our Strategic Petroleum Reserve and tell people to buy an electric car they can’t afford. Only a Washington career politician of 50 years could make such awful decisions.

Today’s Democrats are a party of coastal elites who don’t understand the problems of everyday Americans and don’t pretend to care. The train derailment and environmental tragedy in Ohio is just the latest example of this well-known fact.

Instead of providing political cover for their allies in the Biden White House, the corporate media ought to do the right thing and demand Secretary Buttigieg’s immediate resignation. Today’s long overdue visit and press availability confirmed he has no business being in charge of the Department of Transportation.

It’s time for some much needed accountability.

David N. Bossie is president of Citizens United, and he served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President in 2016. @David_Bossie @Citizens_United

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

