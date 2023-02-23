‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ Looks Terrifying, Blasphemous, But Might Be Ruined By One Actor’s Accent

The trailer for “The Pope’s Exorcist” dropped Wednesday, and although it looks terrifying, Russell Crowe’s accent is really something to get used to.

Like seemingly all horror movies of the last two decades, “The Pope’s Exorcist” is inspired by a true story. This one is a story of father Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s chief exorcist, according to the trailer description and interviews given by Amorth prior to his death in 2016. I’ll be honest, the first minute and a half of the trailer does absolutely nothing for me. It was just like every other blasphemous piece of gore porn to crawl out of the gutters of Hollywood.

But then it started to get interesting. Crowe’s portrayal of protagonist father Amorth claims that the Church has fought against the particular demon the film is based around before, but the Vatican covered it up. I absolutely love when the darkest aspects of our history come back to light. So even though the first part of the trailer sucked, I do think this is going to be a really fascinating film for those who enjoy the genre.

As the trailer continues, we're asked, "imagine what could happen if the Devil possessed the soul of the Pope's Exorcist?"

Considering that this is based on a true story, and the level of violence, death, and chaos we’re experiencing in the world right now, I’m fairly convinced that demons live among us — whether bred from the failures of the family and dependence on the state or from the depths of Hell itself.

Either way, this is probably going to be a film for horror movie buffs and Catholics. I’d rather read about it than deal with the nightmares … and not just from Crowe’s weird accent.