‘Truly Crazy’: Tucker Carlson Breaks Down Where Ukraine Aid Could Have Gone In America

Fox News host Tucker Carlson outlined Thursday what $100 billion in Ukraine aid could have been spent on in the United States.

“Let’s pretend we would only spend $100 billion in Ukraine so far. You know we have. What can we do with $100 billion here in the United States? For one thing, and this has been in the news recently, we could modernize our rail system to avoid the thousand derailments we have every year and the mushroom clouds over Ohio that sometimes result from that,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said. (RELATED: Biden’s Ukraine Visit Is A ‘Slap In The Face’ To Residents Of Town Near Toxic Train Wreck, GOP Rep Says)

“$100 billion is more than five times the entire discretionary budget of the Department of Transportation,” Carlson continued. “There is just $13 billion in the DOT budget for transit and less than $3 billion for Amtrak. Remember that? The artery that connects the cities on the East Coast?”

A train carrying toxic chemicals derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 3, prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders as authorities moved to address the release of the chemicals. The National Transportation Safety Board reported Thursday that overheated wheel bearings apparently caused the accident.

WATCH:

“Then there is the FAA, that’s the government agency that is supposed to prevent planes from crashing into each other, killing hundreds of Americans,” Carlson said. “They got $20 billion in the last budget. Given that planes seem to be coming very close to hitting each other lately, it might be worth funding the FAA a little more.”

Carlson also noted that funds spent on aid to Ukraine could have finished building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, covered costs for cancer patients or could even be used to help cut down the rate the national debt was increasing.

Carlson also called out Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for not questioning the spending for Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, launching a massive attack across the latter country. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks following a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided to that country.

“In this country, it’s a measure of our media’s total corruption that no one ever asked anyone in the Biden administration what the United States is hoping to accomplish in Ukraine. As long as it takes to do what, exactly?” Carlson asked. “The original answer was to push Russia back to where it was a year ago before they invaded Ukraine. That seemed like a measurable and reasonable objective. The public seemed behind that. Then without fanfare or even official notice, the goal changed.”

Carlson said that the Biden administration seemed to be on a course for World War III against China and Russia.

“That is truly crazy,” he said.

