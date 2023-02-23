Video Shows Wild Boar Attacking Snowboarders

A pair of snowboarders at a Japanese resort faced an unexpected surprise when a boar charged them from high atop the mountain, in a video widely circulated Wednesday.

The first snowboarder fell to the ground after experiencing a few blows from the boar. While on his back, he used his board to deflect the boar’s charges. After unsuccessful attacks on the first snowboarder, the boar proceeded to attack the second snowboarder, who also tried to use his board to deflect the attack. (RELATED: ‘Kind Of Brutal’: Marathon Runner Claims He Was Attacked By Coyote)

BOAR ATTACK: This wild boar emerged out of the woods and lunged at two unsuspecting snowboarders at a resort in Japan. https://t.co/XvLr26E4cC pic.twitter.com/Yv1nr15HVK — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2023

The wild boar population has tripled in Japan since the 1990s, according to the Japan Times. These boars are often found in the mountainous regions of the country. In 2018, a video captured a boar colliding with a man dressed in a suit as he walked to a train. The boar hit the man again and ultimately focused on the man’s briefcase during the attack. A surfer in Hawaii said in December 2021 that she was attacked by a wild boar while she was out in the water.

Boars attacking people is generally rare.