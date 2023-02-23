Warner Bros. To Revamp ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Movies

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav announced Thursday that the studio would be revamping the iconic fantasy franchise “Lord Of The Rings.”

Studio leaders Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy have negotiated a deal to make multiple films in the fantasy series, according to a Variety report. The new “Lord of the Rings” movies are reportedly in the initial stages, and thus there are no directors or actors attached to the project yet.

The movie rights for “Lord of the Rings” resides with Freemode, a subsidiary of Embracer Group. Embracer Group announced the acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises in August, which gave them the rights over the motion pictures. A deal between Warner Bros. Studios and Embracer allows for the former to make more movies in the popular franchise. (RELATED: ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Star: Hollywood Is Full Of Child Abusers)

The Lord of the Rings is heading back to the big screen, as Warner Bros. and New Line have closed a multi-year deal with the company holding the film rights to Middle-earth. The deal will allow new features set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s world to be developed.https://t.co/yjqhUCDzfA pic.twitter.com/JlsHaGJXdQ — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) February 23, 2023

“Following our recent acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises, we’re thrilled to embark on this new collaborative journey with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, bringing the incomparable world of J.R.R. Tolkien back to the big screen in new and exciting ways,” Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode, said, according to Variety.

The original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy is widely considered one of the greatest film trilogies of all time. The Peter Jackson-directed films made nearly $3 billion at the box office and netted 17 Academy Awards.

Amazon recently released a television series titled “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which received mixed-reviews despite costing a reported $1 billion to produce.