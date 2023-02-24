REPORT: Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy Has License Suspended For 10 Years Over DUI

Former WWE superstar Jeff Hardy reportedly had his license suspended for 10 years by a Florida judge on Thursday following a DUI incident back in the summer, TMZ reported.

The former WWE champion was arrested in Volusia County, Florida, back in June and allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .294, which was at least three times the legal limit, TMZ reported. Hardy’s June DUI was the third time since 2018 that he was accused of driving under the influence, TMZ previously reported.

Jeff Hardy’s license suspended for 10 years, DUI case closed https://t.co/BHeKiImSqL pic.twitter.com/QqhnvT4J1M — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) February 24, 2023

Along with having his license revoked for a decade, Hardy will be under probation for two years, will pay $4,586 in fines and court fees, have two years with an interlock device and 90-day vehicle impoundment, do community service, and attend court mandated DUI school or a drug rehab program, according to Wrestling Observer.

I know Hardy messed up in a big way, but I can’t help but to feel sympathetic towards him. I find it hard to believe that a guy who entertained the masses for a living for multiple decades has ill intentions of hurting anybody. I just believe he’s a person who struggles with liquor and made the idiotic decision to get behind the wheel of a car.

That said, he definitely deserves to lose his license for a decade, if not longer. (RELATED: Ex-NFL Player Greg Hardy Accused Of Domestic Violence Gets KO’d In His First Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Bout)

Hardy’s downfall breaks my heart. I can’t even keep count of how many times he’s placed a smile on my face as a kid growing up watching him perform on WWE programming. There was a point in 2008 where he was arguably the biggest name in the professional wrestling business. He honestly might have been more beloved in the country than the president of the United States at the time, Barack Obama. No hyperbole.

Sadly, I imagine that he would have had one of the easiest HOF selections in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment.