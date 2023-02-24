Joe Rogan’s Estranged Father Has Harsh Words For His Son

Joe Rogan Sr., the estranged father of comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan, believes his son is letting the money from Spotify get to his head.

Rogan Sr., 81, told the New York Post he had a message for Rogan following his comments about Jewish people. “Who are you to judge people? Who made you God last night?” (RELATED: ‘So Many People … Just Buy Into It’: Joe Rogan Praises Matt Walsh For His Takedown Of ‘Crazy’ Trans Activists)

“I’m not prejudiced. Everybody has got to live and I teach my kids that. This bothers me. The money went to his head and his head got bigger than his hat — he fools people,” Rogan Sr. continued.

Rogan has not spoken to his father since he was 7 years old and alleges Rogan Sr. was violent towards his mother. Rogan Sr. has vehemently denied the domestic violence allegations and hopes to reconcile with his son.

Rogan in early February defended Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 2019 comment about Israel, widely viewed as antisemitic. Omar suggested U.S. politicians are being bribed to support Israel, leading to a bipartisan resolution condemning antisemitism.

“That’s not an antisemitic statement, I don’t think that is,” Rogan said. “The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza. It’s fucking stupid.”

Omar was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee by House Republicans on Feb. 2 for her remarks in a party-line vote. Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Omar’s removal was retribution for Democrats removing Republican Reps. Greene of Georgia and Gosar of Arizona from their committees last Congress.

Spotify and Rogan agreed to a three and a half year exclusive deal worth approximately $200 million in 2020. His podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” is the top podcast in the world with an estimated audience of 11 million per episode. Rogan’s show covers a variety of topics ranging from comedy and current events to mixed martial arts and psychedelic drugs.