MLB Spring Training Has Officially Arrived, And Here Are Some Season Predictions To Celebrate

Baseball is back!

MLB spring training has officially begun, with three games being on the docket today. One of them is technically listed as an exhibition — the Boston Red Sox taking on the Northeastern Huskies (college), with the Sox holding a 5-2 lead at the top of the fifth inning at the time of this writing.

The two spring training games are the Texas Rangers facing off against the Kansas City Royals at 3:05 p.m. ET, while the Seattle Mariners play the San Diego Padres at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Holy hell, you have no idea how excited I am for baseball season to be back. I literally was smiling from ear to ear while using the bathroom this morning, scrolling through Twitter, and then seeing this beaut:

Good Morning. Spring training baseball games start today. pic.twitter.com/p2Fsnm9Z63 — Barstool Baseball (@Starting9) February 24, 2023

Sorry to be graphic, but it was too glorious not to share. (RELATED: Mississippi State Pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje Can Throw Heaters With Either Hand)

And to celebrate, I’m going to give you my 2023 Major League Baseball season predictions:

DIVISION

American League East: Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays American League Central: Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox American League West: Houston Astros

Houston Astros National League East: Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves National League Central: Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers National League West: Los Angeles Dodgers

WILD CARD

AL WC1: New York Yankees

New York Yankees AL WC2: Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays AL WC3: Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels NL WC1: New York Mets

New York Mets NL WC2: San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres NL WC3: Philadelphia Phillies

PENNANT

American League: Houston Astros

Houston Astros National League: Atlanta Braves

WORLD SERIES

Champion: Atlanta Braves

Give me the Atlanta Braves to win the World Series (again) in a rematch of the 2021 Fall Classic.