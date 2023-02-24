Police Officers Pull Driver Out Moments Before Train Collides With Truck

New York police officers pulled a driver out of his truck moments before a train collided with the vehicle Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The accident took place at an intersection in Haverstraw, New York, where the driver’s truck got stuck on a section of train tracks, ABC7 reported.

Caught on camera: Officer pulls driver out of truck just before train collision https://t.co/BbsSFDXEMl — WESH 2 News (@WESH) February 24, 2023

Bystanders were able to flag down local police, who pulled the driver out just before the train crashed through the middle of the truck, according to ABC7 and a video of the moment shared online. (RELATED: Video Shows Train Colliding With Truck Transporting Concrete Beam, Leaving At Least Two Injured)

The truck was carrying a load of titanium pipes, which likely caused it to bottom out and get stuck on the tracks, the outlet reported.

The area will be closed temporarily due to debris from the accident that needs to be removed, police told ABC7.

“This could have been a horrific tragedy, but smart thinking and quick action, including blocking other cars and pedestrians from entering the area, prevented that outcome,” Rockland County Legislature Chairman Jay Hood Jr. said, according to the outlet.

“I’m sure the driver of the truck and the driver of the train are shook up and I hope they’ll both be okay. Thank you to everyone who went to the scene in case there were other victims. It’s no surprise to me, and I’m sure many others, that the community really pulled together because that is what Haverstraw is all about,” Hood continued.