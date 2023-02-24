Paris Hilton Reveals She Had An Abortion, Says Roe V. Wade Repeal Was ‘Mind-Boggling’

Paris Hilton opened up in a February 2023 interview with Glamour UK that she had an abortion when she was younger.

The celebrity said that it was “mind-boggling” to her when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last June as she had had an abortion in her early twenties, according to Glamour UK. Hilton has used her political activism to fight against child sexual assault, including when she was allegedly raped as a teenager. Glamour UK said that Hilton’s political activism compelled her to speak out on the abortion issue. (RELATED: ‘I Have Visions Of Him On Top Of Me’: Paris Hilton Claims She Was Raped At Age 15)

#ParisHilton is GLAMOUR’s February cover star ✨ “I’ve been through so many things that I’m a warrior, I’m a fighter, I’m brave, I’m a badass.” @ParisHilton 🔗 https://t.co/1qe144gIsp pic.twitter.com/WFyGZOIpTO — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) February 23, 2023

“This was also something that I didn’t want to talk about because there was so much shame around that,” she told the outlet. “I was a kid and I was not ready for that.”

Hilton believes that there is too much politics around the abortion issue and that women should have the right to choose instead of laws restricting abortion.

“I think it is important. There’s just so much politics around it and all that, but it’s a woman’s body … Why should there be a law based on that? It’s your body, your choice and I really believe in that,” she said. “It’s mind-boggling to me that they’re making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all.”

Hilton also told Glamour UK that former President Donald Trump, who nominated the Supreme Court judges who contributed to Roe v. Wade being overturned, is no longer a “close family friend.”

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, announced they had their first child together via surrogate in January.