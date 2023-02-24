Police Identify ‘Lady In The Fridge’ Body From 1995 Cold Case Murder

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office identified the “lady in the fridge” body from a 1995 cold-case murder Thursday.

The woman’s body was found inside a refrigerator in a remote area, according to a press conference posted to Facebook.

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow identified the woman as Amanda Lynn Schumann Deza. Her remains were found approximately six months after she was killed by blunt force trauma, according to KCRA. She was found with her hands tied and a sock stuffed in her mouth.

A suspect has not yet been identified in the case.

Officials used DNA from Deza’s daughter and mother to help confirm her identity. Deza was 30 years old when she died and was reportedly out of touch with her family at the time, KCRA noted. (RELATED: Woman Found Dead In 1971 Cold Case Identified Through DNA Testing)

“We’ve spoken to several family members and they’re grateful that we’ve identified [Deza] but they are cautious,” Withrow said. “They were obviously shocked by the news; they too are hopeful we can get some type of resolution for them.”

Police are now turning their attention to finding a suspect in Deza’s murder.

“We just need one little piece of it somebody out there might know, [someone] that could reach out to us and give us that final piece,” Withrow added.