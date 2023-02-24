REPORT: Russell Wilson Demanded Pete Carroll, John Schneider Be Fired Before Being Shipped Out Of Seattle

One thing about professional sports, it’s a business — and a cutthroat one at that.

Quarterback Russell Wilson pushed the Seattle Seahawks to fire both head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider before being traded to the Denver Broncos, according to a Friday report from The Athletic. Wilson has denied the claims.

Back in Feb. 2022, Wilson went to Seahawks ownership and asked the franchise to fire both Carroll and Schneider, according to The Athletic. Wilson also allegedly hoped Seattle would bring in Sean Payton as Carroll’s replacement.

NEWS: In February 2022, Russell Wilson asked Seahawks ownership to fire both GM John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll, league sources tell The Athletic. Wilson had a preferred replacement in mind: Sean Payton. — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 24, 2023

Wilson tweeted out a denial Feb. 24, saying Carroll “was a father figure to me” and Schneider “believed in me and drafted me as well.”

“I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win,” Wilson wrote. “I’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle.”

I love Pete and he was a father figure to me and John believed in me and drafted me as well. I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win. l’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 24, 2023

Do I believe Russell Wilson?

To be honest, I don’t know. I could go either way, because personally, I like both Russ and Pete Carroll, so I don’t really want to pick a side, either. Russ could be telling the truth, and honestly, I’m leaning in the direction that he is. But he could also be lying, and really did try to push Carroll (and Schneider) out. If he did, I’m not going to hate on him for it. (RELATED: REPORT: Jeff Bezos Hires Firm For Potential Purchase Of Washington Commanders)

Sports is a business, man. Shit happens.