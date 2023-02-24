Soros-Backed DA Suspends Prosecutor For Misgendering and ‘Deadnaming’ Child Molester: REPORT

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon suspended prosecutor Shea Sanna for misgendering and “deadnaming” a convicted child molester and alleged murderer who started identifying as a woman after being arrested, law enforcement sources told Fox News.

Gascon’s office had refused to prosecute Hannah Tubbs, now 26, as an adult for molesting a 10-year-old girl two weeks before Tubbs’ 18th birthday when Tubbs identified as male and went by “James;” Tubbs was sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility for girls in that case in early 2022, the outlet reported. Tubbs has been charged with using a rock to murder another member of a “survivalist transient group” Tubbs was part of in 2019 in Kern County, California, and Gascon’s office has chosen to suspend Sanna, a lead prosecutor in part of Tubbs’ case, due to alleged misgendering and “deadnaming,” law enforcement sources claimed.

Tubbs had told his father in a phone call prior to the child molestation sentencing, “So now they’re going to put me with other trannies that have seen their cases like mine or with one tranny like me that has a case like mine,” urging his father to refer to him as “her,” according to Fox News. (RELATED: REPORT: Prosecutors On His Own Team Claim County District Attorney’s Policies Hindering Child Rape Cases)

EXCLUSIVE: In in-custody phone calls, 26 y/o transgender child molester Hannah Tubbs boasts about not having to serve prison time or register as a sex offender before being sentenced to 2 yrs in a juvenile facility after LA DA @GeorgeGascon refused to prosecute Tubbs as an adult. pic.twitter.com/n9KesabvXE — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 21, 2022

Tubbs pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery last year in the 2019 case, Fox News reported. Tubbs is currently jailed in Kern County on $1 million bond under the name James Tubbs, with court records using the name Hannah Tubbs.

Billionaire megadonor George Soros gave more than $2.5 million to the CA Justice and Public Safety: Committee to Support George Gascon in fall 2020, with Gascon winning election that season. The district attorney has survived two unsuccessful recall attempts in response to his prosecutorial practices.

Gascon’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

