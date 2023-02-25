Ohioan Says His Voice ‘Sounds Like Mickey Mouse’ Due To East Palestine Derailment

An East Palestine resident said he is having trouble breathing and that his voice has changed dramatically as a result of the Feb. 3 Norfolk South train derailment and explosion, according to the New York Post.

Wade Lovett told the Post that doctors have told him he “definitely” has hazardous “chemicals in me but there’s no one in town who can run the toxicological tests to find out which ones they are.”

Lovett said his voice now “sounds like Mickey Mouse” and that it’s “hard to breathe, especially at night. My chest hurts so much at night I feel like I’m drowning..”

Because of his medical condition, Lovett lost his job and he said “the doctor won’t release me to go to work.”

Texas A&M University released an independent analysis of the Environmental Protection Agency’s data on Friday which claimed nine different air pollutants are present in and around East Palestine, Ohio “could raise long-term health concerns” should they persist, the Washington Post reported.

Following former President Donald Trump’s visit the suffering Ohio city last week, President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he has no intentions to visit East Palestine “at this moment.”

“Are you planning on traveling to East Palestine?” a journalist asked the president. (RELATED: ‘Bad Faith Attacks’: White House Defends Buttigieg, Casts Blame On Republicans And Trump For East Palestine)

“At this moment not. I was, I did a whole video, I mean, uh, you know, the uh, what the Hell? On Zoom. All I can hear every time I think of Zoom is that song of my generation, ‘Who’s Zoomin’ Who?'” President Biden responded.