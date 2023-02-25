Two Witnesses Break Into Bathroom Stall, Save Woman From Being Raped

Two witnesses rescued a woman from an alleged attempted rape in a public restroom at a Miami mall.

Raziel Domingo Madrigal allegedly followed two women into a second-floor bathroom before 10 a.m. Thursday by the Brickell City Centre’s Apple store, according to a police report obtained by WPLG Local 10 News.

One woman ran out of the restroom before Madrigal closed the door, trapping the other woman inside. To the woman, he whispered: “someone really dangerous is out.”

She tried to lock herself inside a bathroom stall, but Madrigal, measuring 6-foot-6 and weighing 200 pounds, pushed the door open. (RELATED: Teenage African Migrants Arrested For Allegedly Raping Schoolgirl)

According to police, Madrigal sat on top of the victim as she screamed, fought and tried to escape. He shoved her into the sink as he attempted to pull her pants down, then he held her down against inside of the bathroom stall, WPLG reported.

A pair of witnesses alerted by a passerby interrupted the assault, announcing themselves as they opened the stall door to rescue the woman.

One witness reportedly kicked Madrigal in the shin, causing him to release the woman. The suspect was guarded by both witnesses until police arrived.

Madrigal did not speak to police. He faces charges of kidnapping, attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, battery and resisting arrest, according to the police report.

Madrigal was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center Friday evening without bond.

