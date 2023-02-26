Lady Gaga Being Sued For Not Paying $500k To The Person That Found Her Lost Dog As Promised

Lady Gaga is being sued by the woman who found and returned the pop sensation’s dogs after they were stolen in a violent 2021 robbery – because the singer allegedly never paid the half-million-dollar reward that the pop sensation publicly promised.

Jennifer McBride, the woman that reportedly recovered the duo of French Bull Dogs owned by Lady Gaga, Koji and Gustav, that were taken in the 2021 robbery, filed suit against the pop star. McBride was one of five people arrested by Los Angeles Police in connection to the theft that left Gaga’s dog-walking assistant with a bullet-wound and her dogs missing, BuzzFeed News reported.

BuzzFeed News obtained copy of the recent lawsuit where which McBride alleged Gaga “defrauded” her “by making a promise without intent to perform,” according to the outlet.

In 2021, following the robbery, Gaga committed to dishing out $500,000 on Twitter to anyone that could come forward with her beloved dog duo “with no questions asked,” BuzzFeed News noted.

My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3NY9u7Mw2K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

Following the singer’s announcement, McBride turned the dogs in but without receiving any payout, the suit reportedly argues.

After McBride returned the dogs, police discovered the woman allegedly had a relationship with the father of one of the other 5 culprits also arrested in connection to the California robbery. (RELATED: REPORT: The Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Gets 21 Years Behind Bars)

McBride was arrested on charges of accessory attempted murder and pleaded no contest to a singular count of stolen property in Dec. of 2022. She was sentenced to two years of prohibition, according to the L.A. Times. (RELATED: Video Shows Costumed Men Allegedly Stealing $500,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Florida Macy’s)

McBride’s suit also alleges that the woman “suffered compensatory damages, pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life as a result of not receiving the $500,000.”

It is unclear exactly how much the plaintiff is seeking in terms of recoverable damages.