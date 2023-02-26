‘No Brainer’: RNC Chair Says Support Pledge Will Be Required For GOP Debates

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said GOP candidates will have to sign a pledge expressing support for the party’s eventual nominee if they want to participate in primary debates.

McDaniel appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday and she was questioned by Dana Bash about having GOP candidates sign a support pledge to get on the debate stage. (RELATED: Ronna McDaniel Beats Back Challenge To Win Fourth Term Atop Republican National Committee)

WATCH HERE:

“Will candidates be required to sign a pledge saying they will support whoever becomes the nominee in order to get on that debate stage?” Bash asked.

“We haven’t put the criteria out but I expect a pledge will be part of it. It was part of 2016, I think it’s kind of a no-brainer, right? If you’re going to be on the Republican National Committee Debate stage, asking voters to support you, you should say ‘I’m going to support the voters and who they choose as the nominee.’ As RNC Chair, if I said I wouldn’t support the Republican nominee, I would be removed from office,” McDaniel said.

“Anybody getting on the Republican National Committee debate stage should be able to say ‘I will support the will of the voters and the eventual nominee of our party,'” she continued.

Former President Donald Trump, former Republican South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have already begun campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination.

Prospective candidates such as Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott are widely expected to jump into the race in the coming months.