2024 GOP Hopefuls To Attend Donor Retreat — But Trump Isn’t Invited

Club for Growth, a conservative advocacy group, will host their annual donor retreat this weekend in Palm Beach, and numerous 2024 GOP candidates and hopefuls are set to attend — except for former President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

Republican candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are set to speak at the event, scheduled from March 2 to March 4, as well as potential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, according to NBC News. The large group of Republican leaders have the advantage of meeting with donors absent the company of the former president.

Trump and Club for Growth’s relationship took a turn for the worse during the 2022 midterm elections when they backed different candidates.

The Club for Growth, a conservative anti-tax group that spent nearly $150 million in the past two election cycles, has invited a half-dozen potential Republican presidential candidates to its annual donor retreat next month — but not Donald Trump. — Old Man Lefty (@OldManLefty1) February 7, 2023

“The Club For NO Growth, an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers, fought me incessantly and rather viciously during my presidential run in 2016. They said I couldn’t win, I did, and won even bigger in 2020, with millions of more votes than ‘16, but the Election was Rigged & Stollen. They asked to get together on Endorsements of candidates, we did, and had MANY WINS & NO losses. Relationship broke up over my Endorsement of certain great people in Alabama & Ohio. I won them all!,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Feb. 7.

Other top Republicans who will speak at the event include Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, according to NBC News.

The Club for Growth supports and fundraises for Republican candidates who are committed to “limited government and economic freedom,” according to their website.

The retreat comes the same week as the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, and after DeSantis and Trump held fundraisers last week, also in Palm Beach. (RELATED: Trump And DeSantis To Fundraise Back-To-Back In Palm Beach This Week)

Neither the Club For Growth nor the Trump campaign immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.