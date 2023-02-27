Judge Issues Arrest Warrant For Kodak Black After He Tested Positive For Fentanyl

A Broward County judge issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black failed a drug test while out on bail.

Court records reportedly indicate that Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant Thursday after Black — whose real name is Bill Kapri — failed to appear for a drug test earlier in February then submitted a late sample, which came back positive for fentanyl, according to Billboard. The rapper was out on bail awaiting trial on an oxycodone trafficking charge from July 2022.

A Florida judge has issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show. https://t.co/J0fhShzg2C — billboard (@billboard) February 27, 2023

The Florida Highway Patrol pulled Black over in July when they suspected his window tint was darker than the legal limit, according to Billboard. The rapper was reportedly investigated and arrested after police smelled marijuana and began to search his SUV. Officers discovered 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash during the traffic stop, and found that Black’s driver’s license and vehicle tag were also expired, according to Billboard. (RELATED: Arrest Warrant Issued For Former MTV Star Who Allegedly Tried To Solicit Sex From A Minor)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kodak Black pic.twitter.com/i6CqKar17v — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 26, 2023

Black has seen huge success in his career since being released on bail. He is currently nominated for hip-hop artist of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and has sold over 30 million singles and topped the Billboard charts in the process.