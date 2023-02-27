Cavinder Twins Drop Video In NCAA’s Face After Miami Hurricanes Women’s Basketball Gets Hit With Ridiculous Sanctions

The U’s Cavinder twins have clapped back!

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who play women’s college basketball for my University of Miami Hurricanes, dropped a TikTok video Saturday in response to the NCAA after the organization unfairly punished the program for what it claims to be NIL infractions.

The NCAA didn’t allow student-athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness (NIL) before 2021, but since it changed that rule, names such as gymnast Olivia Dunne and the Cavinder twins have raked in cash. However, the NCAA still has its bullshit “regulations” attached to the entire thing, and the organization had its first power trip last Friday against the Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball program.

You can read my whole breakdown on it here, but to sum it up: The twins were punished and their head coach Katie Meier got hit with a three-game suspension for setting up a meeting between the Cavinder twins and Canes billionaire booster and alumni John Ruiz. The program as a whole was also placed on one-year probation, and their official visits and recruiting days were also reduced. (RELATED: ‘One T*t At A Time’: Paige Spiranac Brags About Growing Golf After Video Lands Millions Of Views In 24 Hours)

Well, the Cavinder twins — gloriously not taking shit from the NCAA — dropped a video in response:

Get it, girls!

Like I said … the Cavinder twins, John Ruiz and my Canes did nothing wrong.