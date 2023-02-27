CNN Reporter Says East Palestine Residents Wouldn’t Care If Biden Was ‘Digging Up Toxic Muck’

CNN reporter Miguel Marquez said Monday that residents of East Palestine, Ohio, would not care if President Joe Biden visited their town because they “love” former President Donald Trump.

Biden confirmed he has no immediate plans to visit the site of the toxic train derailment that occurred Feb. 3. Marquez said East Palestine residents do not care if the president travels to the location because they are supporters of Trump.

“I don’t they really care,” Marquez said. “Columbiana County, where East Palestine is, voted for Donald Trump by 68% in 2016, by 71% in 2020. The signs for him— they love Donald Trump. Joe Biden could be out there in a hard hat and protective gear and a shovel, digging up toxic muck, I don’t think it would move the needle very much in this area.”

Marquez commended the Biden administration, notably Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, for traveling to East Palestine to address the crisis. He added that East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway allegedly said privately he is “more satisfied” and “cautiously optimistic” about the visit from Buttigieg and the potential progress to be made following the disaster. (RELATED: Trump To Donate Water, Cleaning Supplies During Trip To East Palestine)

CNN anchor and former Daily Caller reporter Kaitlan Collins pointed out that Biden has no plans to go to East Palestine due to other officials heading to the site, and argued a president’s presence at a particular place brings a certain “spotlight.” Marquez said the administration took into consideration that no fatalities or injuries happened as a result of the derailment.

Buttigieg received widespread criticism for his handling of the derailment after taking 10 days to publicly address the disaster and 20 days to visit East Palestine. The White House defended the transportation secretary by casting blame toward the Trump administration and Republicans for deregulating rail safety protections put in place during the Obama administration.

“Congressional Republicans and former Trump Administration officials owe East Palestine an apology for selling them out to rail industry lobbyists when they dismantled Obama-Biden rail safety protections as well as EPA powers to rapidly contain spills,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told USA TODAY.

“The View” co-host Joy Behar said the residents got what they deserved for supporting Trump.

“I don’t know why they would ever vote for [Trump], for somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA’s chemical safety office. That’s who you voted for, in that district,” Behar said Thursday. “Donald Trump, who reduces all safety, he did!”