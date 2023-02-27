Courteney Cox Sets The Record Straight On Prince Harry’s Confession About Doing Drugs At Her House

Courteney Cox set the record straight about a story Prince Harry told in his memoir “Spare,” in which he mentioned he did drugs in her home.

The 38-year-old former royal dished the dirt about his life in his recent memoir, and happened to include a section about some extra-curricular activities he engaged in while staying at Cox’s home. Harry said he partied at the “Friends” star’s residence and wound up finding “a box of black diamond mushroom chocolates” in her fridge, that he helped himself to.

“I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out,” Cox said in a February interview with Variety.

Cox denied distributing the goodies to Harry, but she did confirm he stayed at her house. She added that Harry may have consumed drugs at her party, and said he wasn’t in a big rush to leave.

“He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three,” the sitcom star said to Variety.

Courteney Cox says she doesn’t know where Prince Harry got those psychedelic drugs, but they certainly weren’t from her. https://t.co/QDebTjclgE — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 28, 2023

She continued her story by sharing a few details about what she thought of the Prince. (RELATED: Courtney Cox Hysterically Mocks Gen Zers)

“He’s a really nice person,” Cox said to Variety.

Cox was able to comment on the memoir because she caught wind of what was written in it, but admits she hasn’t flipped through all the pages of the book herself.

“I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining,” Cox said.