‘I’m Not An A**hole’: Fan Brought LeBron James Doll To NBA Game, And It’s Creepy As Hell

This isn’t creepy at all…

The Los Angeles Lakers came back from an incredible 27 point deficit Feb. 26 to grind out a win against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks, with the feat setting social media ablaze. But that wasn’t the only thing from the game that went viral.

A fan would also take off for bringing a LeBron James doll to the game, and to be quite frank, it was creepy as hell. The clip shows the fan functioning the LeBron puppet, with it bouncing a ball up and down.

To make this situation even weirder, the fan appeared to say, “I’m not an a**hole,” in the direction of an unknown party, but you either have to guess that it was a pissed off Mavericks fan or a parent because of the doll scaring the crap out of their kid.

I admire the guy’s passion for his Lakers. You’ve got to give him credit there. He loves his team so much to the point where he brought a LeBron puppet to a game. Yeah, it might be creepy as hell, but you have to respect that fandom. (RELATED: Damian Lillard Goes On Insane Scoring Spree With 71-Point Game Against Houston Rockets)

And speaking of the Lakers, check out how these guys have a complete chip on their shoulder now after getting hot right before the playoffs and coming back from being down 27 to the Mavs:

Austin Reaves wanted all the smoke pic.twitter.com/Azlz2G95cg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 26, 2023

The NBA might have a problem on their hands.