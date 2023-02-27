Videos Show Floods, Snow Causing Mass Damage And Chaos In California

Flooding, rain, and snow pummeled California on Saturday and Sunday, causing mass damage and chaos for residents.

A rare winter snow storm coated California throughout the weekend, building on already damaged infrastructure from back-to-back extreme weather events felt from December into February. Hills around Santa Clarita and into the Los Angeles basin were blanketed with snow, and blizzard warnings were issued throughout the region, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

The cleanup and urgent rescues are underway where flooding rain and snow slammed the Southern California region. The winter storm has dumped six feet of snow, closing major highways, knocking out power. @zohreen has more from Los Angeles. https://t.co/iETPlGtfGt pic.twitter.com/JoSEiZG0yi — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 27, 2023

Nearly 10 inches of rain and six feet of snow fell across various parts of the state, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of residents, as well as causing mass damage to roadways, ABC World News noted during their Sunday broadcast. Flooding along major highways resulted in cars being stranded, floating as the weather continued to batter the state for the third month in a row.

Erosion caused embankments to collapse, damaging a southern California RV park, as well as causing rock falls along mountainous roads, ABC continued.

Trees have been knocked over throughout the state, with videos showing clean-up operations in the once-luxurious neighborhood of Los Feliz. Griffith Park, just next to Los Feliz, was also the site of mass flooding during the weekend. (RELATED: Check Out The National Weather Service’s Amazing Word Gymnastics Over California Drought Questions)

The storm headed eastwards, with more than 350,000 customers in Michigan without power on Saturday afternoon, the AP continued. In some areas, up to half of an inch of ice was weighing down power lines. New York City is also expected to receive its heaviest snowfall of the season thus far in coming days.