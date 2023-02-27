Greg Gutfeld Explains The Moment His Life Changed Forever

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld recounted Sunday on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast how he and his wife met.

Gutfeld shared his love story with Maher, proudly proclaiming he and his wife Elena Moussa, have been married roughly 18 years.

“When I met her I was the editor, it was my first day on the job at Maxim UK, but we had a meeting in Portugal with all the Maxim mags, and she was the photo editor of Russian Maxim,” Gutfeld explained. “So, she’s Russian, she was 21, and I was 39, and her hotel room was next to mine, which shows you how lazy I am, but I met her, and I go, ‘Oh, that’s my wife.'”

“I just knew it, I just knew it, and then I spent three days in Portugal trying to talk to her, and then the last night that I was there, the guys from Czechoslovakia, or whatever you call it, the Czech Republic, they were going to go into town and get really fucking high, buy coke and do all that shit, and I’m going to do that, because this is not happening, I’ve been working on this girl and it’s not happening,” he recounted. Gutfeld said as he was on his way out for the night he decided to give it “one more shot” and told his future wife, “You’re the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.”

“And she just said, I’ll never forget it, she goes ‘I’d expect something better from Greg Gutfeld,’ and that’s the first real sentence.” (RELATED: ‘Like Underwear At A Flea Market’: Gutfeld Roasts White House Celebrating Inflation Reduction Act)

“We hung out that night and she said that if we slept together she would never see me again,” Gutfeld said, adding his wife speaks Spanish, English and Russian.

The couple had their first date in Paris, according to Gutfeld.

“It was like in three months we were married,” he added.

The comedy duo discuss other topics as well, such as comedy, political correctness and media.