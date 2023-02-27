Israeli Police Looking For Shooter After Second Terror Attack In Two Days

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are searching for a gunman who shot two cars in a terror attack Monday, critically injuring one driver, according to the Israeli police.

The shooter stopped at an intersection and shot two cars driving by on the other side of the road, according to footage of the incident from Walla News, an Israeli media outlet. The IDF announced Monday that a terrorist attack had occurred at the Bet Ha’Arava junction in Jericho after a shooter had shot at several cars and injured one Israeli, according to a statement from the IDF’s Twitter account. (RELATED: ‘Gravely Concerned’: UN Official Criticizes Israel Police Response To Riots Following Terror Attacks In The West Bank)

“Following the initial report, a terrorist drove to the Bet Ha’Arava junction and opened fire toward 2 vehicles and fled the scene,” the statement read. “IDF soldiers are conducting searches and setting up roadblocks and checkpoints in the area.”

Following the initial report, a terrorist drove to the Bet Ha’Arava junction and opened fire toward 2 vehicles, and fled the scene. An Israeli civilian was hit. IDF soldiers are conducting searches and setting up roadblocks and checkpoints in the area. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 27, 2023

The 25-year-old victim of the attack has not been identified and was sent to the hospital in critical condition, according to Israel National News.

“Together with additional first responders, we performed CPR on a man in his 20s who suffered from gunshot wounds in his upper body,” EMT Eilon Lubiner told the media outlet. “He is now being evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in critical condition while undergoing continued resuscitation efforts.”

Footage of the attack was released on Twitter by Walla News, showing the gunman firing at two cars while stopped at an intersection.

תיעוד רגע הפיגוע

המחבל עוצר בצומת, שולף את הרובה – ויורה ברכבים החולפים | צפו pic.twitter.com/vsUHrGsLuD — וואלה! (@WallaNews) February 27, 2023

Monday’s attack is the second in the last two days and the latest in a series over the last two months in Israel. On Sunday, two Israeli brothers were similarly shot by a gunman in their car and later died in the hospital.

Their deaths sparked riots in the West Bank in Gaza, resulting in Palestinian houses being set on fire and one Palestinian being shot and killed while dozens of others were injured, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the riots and urged people to not “take the law into your hands,” according to the Times of Israel.

IDF did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

